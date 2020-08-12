Global  
 

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump.

Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the President's failure to take the crisis seriously affected  the US.

She further said that Trump is the reason that millions of Americans are unemployed and added that the economy has taken the biggest hit during the Trump rule.

Harris said that once elected, the Biden administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong initiatives for the welfare of Americans.

'Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world.'

Harris said the case against President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is open and shut as she mentioned a lot of sectors where the current administration has created a complete mess.

Earlier, Trump had refered to Biden picking Harris as his running mate as 'surprising' and called her nasty.

Watch this video for all the details.

