'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump.
Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the President's failure to take the crisis seriously affected the US.
She further said that Trump is the reason that millions of Americans are unemployed and added that the economy has taken the biggest hit during the Trump rule.
Harris said that once elected, the Biden administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong initiatives for the welfare of Americans.
'Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world.'
Harris said the case against President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is open and shut as she mentioned a lot of sectors where the current administration has created a complete mess.
Earlier, Trump had refered to Biden picking Harris as his running mate as 'surprising' and called her nasty.
The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders. They have been allowed to enter the United States if returning to same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban. Dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders, said the US Department of State advisory. The Trump administration also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, other workers who hold H-1B visas as their travel is necessary to facilitate the economic recovery of the US. The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit. Earlier on June 22, US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation, banning the entry of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories including H-1B. Trump had argued that they eat into American jobs during Covid pandemic. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
Indo-American and a practicing physician from Delhi AIIMS, Suresh Chandra Gupta said that he believes policies of Biden-Harris administration will be pro India and emigration and it will lead to a lot of goodwill by Indian American. "Indian American who have been here for years and now they are uncertain of their future. They may have to go back to India because of the policies of this (Trump) administration with no fault of those who came here they studied here and suppose to stay here and now if they have to go back its going to be big problem for them. I think policies of Biden and Harris administration will be pro India pro emigration and it will lead to a lot of goodwill by Indian American for this ticket," said Gupta on US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
