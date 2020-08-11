New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster

New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country's biggest city or be tested for the virus.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific New Zealand races to track origin of new cluster as cases jump A coronavirus cluster in Auckland has risen to 17 cases, New Zealand health officials said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of an extended lockdown in the..

WorldNews 6 hours ago New Zealand coronavirus: 14 new Covid-19 cases reported The country's biggest city, Auckland, is back in lockdown after a family cluster emerged.

BBC News 9 hours ago Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown



From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to be infected. Naik who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurved, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, is in home isolation. In Maharashtra, over 11,300 police personnel have so far been infected. While the death toll among Maharashtra cops has crossed 120, over 9,100 have recovered, and there are 2,000-plus active cases. In West Bengal, the state government withdrew the order regarding complete lockdown on August 28. However, lockdown orders remain in operation for August 20, 21, 27 and 31. India's total case tally has crossed 23.29 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 46,000. Over 16.39 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, the discovery of a new case after 102 days in New Zealand has led the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to say that postponement of the upcoming general elections is a possibility. Meanwhile, the Russian government said that the first batch of its Covid vaccine is likely to be released within two weeks. Russia has become the first country to declare a vaccine ready for use. Watch the full video for more updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970 UK not 'match fit' for post-Brexit trade talks, claims New Zealand's deputy prime minister Britain attempting multiple Brexit trade deals at once is like a cricketer who hasn't played in 30 years attempting to win the Ashes, New Zealand's deputy prime..

New Zealand Herald 16 hours ago