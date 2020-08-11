Global  
 

New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster

New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country's biggest city or be tested for the virus.

Libby Hogan reports.

Duration: 02:26Published

Duration: 00:34Published
Duration: 00:47Published
