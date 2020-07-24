Global  
 

Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Ciara Lee reports


