Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.
A huge day for earnings Thursday saw bleak numbers for European corporate titans including Renault, Volkswagen and Airbus. But drugmaker AstraZeneca sounded a more positive note. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Europe's Airbus said on Friday it was amending French and Spanish government loans in a "final" bid to reverse U.S. tariffs and jog the United States into settling a 16-year-old dispute over billions of dollars of aircraft subsidies. Ciara Lee reports