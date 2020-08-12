Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says that an Ofqual public consultation into the government’s exam results system shows “no bias or detriment to those from the most deprived backgrounds or those from ethnic minority communities”.
Report by Jonesia.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defends the government’s late change to the exam results system, saying that the ‘triple lock’ is there for students who “do not get the grade that they truly deserve”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the government’s late change to the school exam results system, saying, “I won’t apologise for the fact that we want to make these changes because we do believe they will benefit young people”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A-level students in Sunderland received their exam grades on Thursday morning. Exam boards have downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England according to Ofqual whilst UCAS figures show that the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen with 358,860 taking up places so far, up 2.9% on the same point last year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conduct flag-march on August 13 within DJ Halli police station limits in Bengaluru. Section 144 has been imposed in the area until 6 am on 15th August. On August 11 night, deadly violence broke in the area over a derogatory Facebook post. At least three people died in the violence.