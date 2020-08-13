Residents shocked by sudden lightning bolt

Storm Ellen begins hammering the UK and Ireland



Winds of up to 66mph have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Wales as StormEllen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said. Gusts upto 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, whilethe Met Office said Ireland’s “exposed southern coasts” had experienced gustsof 89mph at Roches Point. Footage on social media showed strong winds andsparking power lines in Cobh in Ireland, while West Cork TD Holly Cairnsshared video of flooding in Skibbereen. Earlier, people on camping holidayswere warned trees could easily come down as parts of the UK braced for windsof more than 70mph to hit. First clip @HollyCairnsTD, second clip @DionB0,third clip @Padraig_WMC, fourth clip Fusion Interiors, fifth [email protected]

