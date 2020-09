The future of nightlife in Buffalo

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:16s - Published 3 weeks ago

“We are all hoping everything will come back next summer we are kinda just waiting to see,” Tim Walton, assistant manager at VENU said.

A NIGHT CLUBTRANSFORMS INTO ARESTAURANT.SOT"TO BE HONEST INEVER HAD ANYINTENTION OFOPENING ARESTAURANT BUT ITWAS IMPORTANT TOGET OUR WORKERSBACK WORKINGAGAIN."PLEXIGLASS DIVIDERS,TABLES SET UP SIXFEET APART,AND A BRAND NEWBRUNCH AND DINNERMENU-- CHRIS RINGOWNER OF REC ROOMCHANGED HISBUSINESS FOR THETIME BEING.DANCE CLUBS CAN'TOPEN UNTIL PHASEFOUR-- BUT WHAT WILLPARTYING SCENELOOK LIKE NEXTYEAR?SOT"IF THEY CAME BACKTODAY I WOULD SAYNO PEOPLE ARE STILLFEARFUL OF WHAT'SHAPPENING AND THEYWANT TO EASE THEIRWAY BACK INTO THISBUT AS TIME GOES ON,PEOPLE MISS THATSOCIAL INTERACTIONAND HANGING OUT, ITIS A VITAL PART OFBEING ALIVE."SOT"WE ARE ALL HOPINGEVERYTHING WILLCOME BACK NEXTSUMMER WE AREKINDA JUST WAITINGTO SEE."TIM WALTON IS ANASSISTANT MANAGERAT VENU.

VENUFOCUSES MORE ONLARGER EVENTS ANDGATHERING ANDHASN'T OPENED ITSDOORS SINCE MARCH.SOT"WE ARE A CONCERTCENTER AND EVENTCENTER SO TO BEABLE TO DOSOMETHING WHEREYOU'RE USED TOHAVING 700 PEOPLETO CUT DOWN WITHSOCIAL DISTANCINGTO 200 PEOPLE IT'SVERY HARD TO DOSOMETHING SO WEARE STRUGGLING ANDWAITING TO SEE WHATTHE NEXT GUIDELINESARE."SAFETY IS THENUMBER ONPRIORITY-- RING SAYSHE THINKS PEOPLEWILL BE EXCITED TOCOME BACK WHEN WEGET THE GREENLIGHT.SOT"BUFFALO IS ANEATING AND DRINKINGTOWN AND I DON'T SEETHAT CHANGINGANYTIME SOON."RT7EWN.