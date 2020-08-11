Global  
 

Ilhan Omar Wins Minnesota House Primary

Ilhan Omar Wins Minnesota House Primary

Ilhan Omar Wins Minnesota House Primary

Representative Omar beat well-funded primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux on Tuesday.

Ilhan Omar Wins House Primary in Minnesota

Ms. Omar, a member of the “Squad” of progressive women of color elected to the House two years...
Minnesota's Omar Holds Off Well-Funded Primary Challenger

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota survived a stiff Democratic primary challenge Tuesday from a well-funded...
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other..

Rep. Ilhan Omar Wins 5th District Primary [Video]

Rep. Ilhan Omar Wins 5th District Primary

Democratic incumbent Ilhan Omar has already secured her spot on the November ballot, reports Esme Murphy (3:06).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 11, 2020

Text Encourages GOP To Vote DFL In Primary Against Omar [Video]

Text Encourages GOP To Vote DFL In Primary Against Omar

Esme Murphy talks with both Rep. Ilhan Omar and challenger Antone Melton-Meaux about a controversial text message sent out early Tuesday (2:38).WCCO 4 News At 5 - August 11, 2020

