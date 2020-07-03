Fernando Alonso docuseries trailer released

Amazon Prime Video's dedicated app now available for Windows 10 users



Amazon Prime Video's app for Windows 10 is now available in the Microsoft stores with one notable feature for the users.While it's always been possible to stream Prime Video content through a browser, users were not able to download videos on a Windows device to watch offline. However, this has been changed with the availability of the dedicated app as it presents users with an option to download content for offline viewing.Under the description of the app, it has been mentioned that users can download videos to watch offline. Also, the Amazon Prime Video's app for Windows 10 is free to download but users will require the streaming platform's subscription.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970