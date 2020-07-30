SC should give directions to Mumbai Police to help CBI in investigation: Sushant family's lawyer

Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer, Vikas Singh said that Supreme Court should give directions to Mumbai Police that they should help CBI in the investigation.

He said, "Since Supreme Court has listened to lengthy arguments in the matter, I want that it should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI.

The Court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in the investigation.

We have already stated in the written submission that Patna Police has the jurisdiction.

The taking over the case by the CBI is accordance of the law.

Let's hope.

We are expecting the judgment to come very soon."


