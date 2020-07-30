SC should give directions to Mumbai Police to help CBI in investigation: Sushant family's lawyer

Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today. I have full faith that justice will be served." Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. Mumbai Police was not cooperating with Bihar Police that's why we appealed for CBI investigation. We will ensure that the family gets justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor. Watch the full video for more details.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Key SC verdict on Rhea's plea in Sushant case today. "Punjab will burn," captain warns over Sutlej-Yamuna link. Does Parl panel have powers to summon FB officials and Vicky the Veena player. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer, Vikas Singh said that Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So, family approached Patna Police. He said, "I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So, the family had to approach Patna Police."
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be investigated only by Mumbai Police. Deshmukh said the case won’t be transferred to the CBI. This comes after Sushant’s father KK Singh levelled several allegations against Rhea. Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and her family. Patna Police informed that the preliminary investigation has begun. Rhea Chakraborty is also consulting her lawyers. Rhea’s lawyer was seen leaving her house on July 28. Meanwhile, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people. Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on 28 July. Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station. On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case. Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide. She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat. Sushant is suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home. Watch the full video for more details.
