Three birds rescued after getting stuck on glue trap for rats

Three birds were rescued after they were found stuck on sticky rat traps at the gas station.

Instead of catching pests, the rat traps with superglue and food bait attracted the birds to perch on them in Chonburi, eastern Thailand.

The crew were about to throw the traps with the birds away, until the gas station manager Teerasak Yimyam told them to help the animals.

The kind manager said they first tried to save the younger birds by using a cutter to scratch the superglue off its feathers.

Teerasak said: "I noticed these birds suffering from getting trapped on a glue plate beside the bin.

I then found that they were still alive, so I realised I had to help them as soon as possible." Staff tried to free the birds from the glue trap at first, but the adhesive was so strong that they eventually seeked the help of rescuers.

The rescuers poured vegetable oil into their sticky wings.

One bird was heard crying because it was in pain from being stuck for too long.

They spent more than two hours before they were able to free the struggling birds.

Two of the birds were identified as Oriental magpie-robins, while the other one was a common Myna bird.

Rescuer Amnuai Wasasiri said: "This is the first time we have rescued the birds accidentally stuck in a rat glue trap.

"We learned that we need to help them calmly and slowly pour the oil into their wings.

These three birds may need to be taken care of by humans before releasing it back into the wild." The birds were taken by the rescuers to rehabilitated at a nearby animal hospital before they are released.