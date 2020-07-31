Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:12s - Published
[NFA] A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden's choice of running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is more popular than he is with female voters, and even one in four Republican voters approve of Harris as a vice presidential pick.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Democratic voters overwhelmingly support Joe Biden's choice of running mate.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll out this week shows nearly nine out of every 10 Democrats approve of U.S Senator Kamala Harris as their party’s vice presidential nominee.

And the survey shows she is more popular than the presidential candidate among women, young voters and even some Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday (August 12).

That support could shore up the Democratic electorate in key voting blocks ahead of a November contest that could be fought down to the margins in a few key battleground states.

Among women, 60% have a favorable view of Harris, compared with 53% who felt the same way about Biden.

Women are the dominant force in American elections: they make up a bigger proportion of the U.S. electorate than men, and a surge in support for Democrats among white, college-educated women helped the party retake the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.

Donald Trump derided the decision to select Harris, pointing toward her conflicts with Biden when both were competing for the presidential nomination.

But Trump's attacks on Harris is unlikely to boost his already-low standing with female voters.

And he's continued to use dated and sexist terms for women, tweeting Wednesday (August 12) that he would win the "suburban housewife" vote and on Thursday (August 13) attacking a news anchor as a "ditzy airhead wife." Harris's popularity extends beyond her gender.

Among younger voters, under 35, she's two percentage points more popular than Biden.

And among Republicans, 25 percent - one in four - said they had a favorable view of Harris.

The poll showed Biden’s lead over the Republican president ticked up slightly, increasing by 1 percentage point among all Americans to an 8-point advantage.

Forty-six percent of U.S. adults said they would vote for a Biden/Harris ticket, while 38% would vote for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.




Trump says open schools. Teachers say not until they're safe. As cases rise, unions may win.

 Unions are battling Trump, Betsy DeVos and GOP leaders on how schools reopen, leaving little time to negotiate how to improve online learning.
USATODAY.com

Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate’s Biden probe

 Patrick Semansky / AP Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. By Eric Tucker, Associated..
WorldNews

G.O.P.'s Raw Personal Attacks on Kamala Harris

 ‘Radical leftist’ or not progressive enough? In the hours after Ms. Harris’s announcement as Joe Biden’s vice president, the Trump campaign struggled to..
NYTimes.com

Trump goes after Kamala Harris with familiar insults

 President Trump is going on the offensive after Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee. CBS News' Skyler Henry joins CBSN's..
CBS News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris use campaign debut to launch attacks against President Trump

 Former Vice President Joe Biden and his new running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, made their first public appearance together. In their remarks Wednesday, they..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Massive fire prompts evacuations in California

 A large brush fire erupted in Southern California, prompting evacuations. Also, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first joint appearance as running mates..
CBS News
Kamala Harris: Who Is Biden's VP Pick? [Video]

Kamala Harris: Who Is Biden's VP Pick?

On August 11th, Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Watch: Indian Americans speak on Kamala Harris being named VP nominee [Video]

Watch: Indian Americans speak on Kamala Harris being named VP nominee

The Indian American community has welcomed Kamala Harris being nominated as Joe Biden's running mate for VP. Indian American Kumar Barve said that Kamala Harris is going to be a strong asset to Joe Biden and said that Indian American communities are heavily democratic in their political leanings. Barve added that Harris is a very good fit for the ticket and lauded her for acknowledging the fact that she is of Indian origin through her mother. 'Emigrant communities come here, make the country stronger and take their turn in helping to govern the country,' Barve said. Another member of the community said that he believes policies of the Biden-Harris administration will be pro India and emigration and it will lead to a lot of goodwill by Indian American. “Indian American who have been here for years and now they are uncertain of their future. They may have to go back to India because of the policies of this administration,' said Suresh Chandra Gupta. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published
Harris an elusive election target for Trump [Video]

Harris an elusive election target for Trump

[NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential candidate is viewed by Republican voters in a better light than presidential contender Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published
Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz [Video]

Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz

[NFA] The Democratic presidential candidate plans to buy digital and TV ads in 15 states, including key battlegrounds and Republican-leaning states. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published
Republicans, Democrats doubt fair election –poll [Video]

Republicans, Democrats doubt fair election –poll

[NFA] A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday found broad concerns in both political parties about the integrity of the U.S. election and about half of the registered voters surveyed said they worry that an increase in voting by mail will lead to widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 contest. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

New Jersey's nearly 600 school districts given option to open remotely in the new school year

 Despite President Trump's demand that all schools resume in-person instruction, many state and local officials won't rule out having fully remote instruction in..
CBS News
Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special [Video]

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be a variety special full of vignettes dealing with politics, race, gender, and other subjects. According to CNN, Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches. "Everything's Fine" is set to premiere in Fall 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Trump administration pushes schools to reopen safely

 President Trump outlined measures to safely reopen schools and introduced a new doctor during the task force briefing. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

California Lake Fire explodes to 10,000 acres with little containment, roughly 100 homes evacuated

 A fast-moving California wildfire has spread to 10,000 acres with little-to-no containment. The so-called Lake Fire is burning roughly an hour north of Los..
CBS News

Coronavirus live updates: California 'turning the corner'; Arizona has most child infections; Florida to begin Disney World cast testing

 California is 'turning the corner' as hospitalizations decrease. Florida to begin Disney World cast testing. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee [Video]

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump. Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the President's failure to take the crisis seriously affected  the US. She further said that Trump is the reason that millions of Americans are unemployed and added that the economy has taken the biggest hit during the Trump rule. Harris said that once elected, the Biden administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong initiatives for the welfare of Americans. 'Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world.' Harris said the case against President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is open and shut as she mentioned a lot of sectors where the current administration has created a complete mess. Earlier, Trump had refered to Biden picking Harris as his running mate as 'surprising' and called her nasty. Watch this video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:18Published

‘Feeling Seen for the First Time,’ Indian-Americans Cheer Kamala Harris’s Selection

 Asian-American political leaders and community advocates described the choice of Ms. Harris as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee as a powerful statement..
NYTimes.com

Why Mike Pence Should Be Worried About Debating Kamala Harris

 The story of her career can be explained, in part, by a series of dramatic moments during congressional hearings and primary debates. Here are five of them.
NYTimes.com
Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris [Video]

Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making an urgent argument for a Biden administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together [Video]

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31Published
Vice-President Joe Biden, VP Pick Kamala Harris Make Debut As Running Mates [Video]

Vice-President Joe Biden, VP Pick Kamala Harris Make Debut As Running Mates

Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his pick for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris made their first appearance as running mates. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published
Biden/Harris Ticket Makes Campaign Debut In Delaware [Video]

Biden/Harris Ticket Makes Campaign Debut In Delaware

Natalie Brand reports on Sen. Kamala Harris being introduced as Joe Biden's running mate in official debut appearance (8-12-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:00Published