Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed
Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for schools and colleges they haven’teven got standardisation over the last two or three years, so this approachhas failed."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Darlington on Thursday morning to talk to A-level students about their exam results and their hopes and plans for the future. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn