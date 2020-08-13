Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for schools and colleges they haven’teven got standardisation over the last two or three years, so this approachhas failed."

Kier Starmer tells Boris Johnson he has 'moral duty' to reopen schools in September

 Labour leader says he expects children back at school next month: 'No ifs, no buts, no equivocation'
Independent

Keir Starmer is doing 'opposition by numbers' and it's working

 Labour's strategy is to say 'yeah but no but yeah but' to all Boris Johnson's policies, and to portray him as incompetent and slow
Independent

Scrap 'heartbreaking injustice' of A-level testing system, Keir Starmer urges government

 'Young people and parent right across the country, in every town and city, feel let down and betrayed,' says Labour leader
Independent
Starmer chats to A-level students in Darlington [Video]

Starmer chats to A-level students in Darlington

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Darlington on Thursday morning to talk to A-level students about their exam results and their hopes and plans for the future. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

A-levels and GCSEs: Free exam appeals for schools in England

 England schools can appeal against A-level and GCSE grades for free, the education secretary says.
BBC News

Oxford University college to honour offers 'irrespective of A-level results'

 Oxford and Cambridge urged to follow suit and give unconditional places to pupils 'unfairly downgraded by an algorithm'
Independent

A-levels: Worcester College 'will honour offers' despite results

 The college says it has confirmed students' places "irrespective of their A-level results".
BBC News
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’ [Video]

PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Boris Johnson insists A-level results are 'robust' as he shrugs off protests from teachers and pupils

 Prime minister denies problems will hurt 2020 cohort, arguing students are snapping up the university places they are after
Independent

Starmer on A-levels: ‘Something has gone horribly wrong’ [Video]

Starmer on A-levels: ‘Something has gone horribly wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that “something has obviously gone horribly wrong” as exam boards downgrade nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published
Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system [Video]

Williamson rules out BAME discrimination in results system

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says that an Ofqual public consultation into the government’s exam results system shows “no bias or detriment to those from the most deprived backgrounds or..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published
Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day [Video]

Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defends the government’s late change to the exam results system, saying that the ‘triple lock’ is there for students who “do not get the grade that they..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:40Published