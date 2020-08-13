Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for schools and colleges they haven’teven got standardisation over the last two or three years, so this approachhas failed."

Prime minister denies problems will hurt 2020 cohort, arguing students are snapping up the university places they are after

PM on A-levels: 'It was going to be very difficult' Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland.

The college says it has confirmed students' places "irrespective of their A-level results".

Oxford and Cambridge urged to follow suit and give unconditional places to pupils 'unfairly downgraded by an algorithm'

England schools can appeal against A-level and GCSE grades for free, the education secretary says.

Starmer chats to A-level students in Darlington Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Darlington on Thursday morning to talk to A-level students about their exam results and their hopes and plans for the future.

'Young people and parent right across the country, in every town and city, feel let down and betrayed,' says Labour leader

Labour's strategy is to say 'yeah but no but yeah but' to all Boris Johnson's policies, and to portray him as incompetent and slow

Labour leader says he expects children back at school next month: 'No ifs, no buts, no equivocation'