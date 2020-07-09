Global  
 

Stuck without air conditioning amid record-breaking heat

The Let Joe Know team helped a veteran get air conditioning repairs after days without cooling amid record-breaking heat.

Nick: 110°° DAYS AND NO WORKINGAIR CONDITIONING, IT'S ACOMBINATION THAT COULD BE DEADLYIN THE VALLEY AND IN MANY CASESFAMILIES HAVE OPTED FOR HOMEWARRANTY POLICIES, HOPING TO BECOVERED WHEN THE A/C GOES OUTBUT THE REPAIRS COULD TAKE DAYS.THE LET JOE KNOW TEAM HELPED ALOCAL VETERAN STUCK WITHOUT AIRCONDITIONING MORE THAN A WEEK.




