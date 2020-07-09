Stuck without air conditioning amid record-breaking heat
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona
The Let Joe Know team helped a veteran get air conditioning repairs after days without cooling amid record-breaking heat.
Nick: 110°° DAYS AND NO WORKINGAIR CONDITIONING, IT'S ACOMBINATION THAT COULD BE DEADLYIN THE VALLEY AND IN MANY CASESFAMILIES HAVE OPTED FOR HOMEWARRANTY POLICIES, HOPING TO BECOVERED WHEN THE A/C GOES OUTBUT THE REPAIRS COULD TAKE DAYS.THE LET JOE KNOW TEAM HELPED ALOCAL VETERAN STUCK WITHOUT AIRCONDITIONING MORE THAN A WEEK.