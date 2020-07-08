A new warning from the head of the CDC Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 16 minutes ago A new warning from the head of the CDC A new warning from the director of the CDC: He says unless everyone wears a mask, we could see the worst fall ever. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EVERYONE WEARS A MASK, WE COULDSEE THE WORST FALL EVER!"I'M NOT ASKING SOME OF AMERICATO DO IT- WE ALL HAVE TO DOIT."RESEARCHERS WARN THAT WITHCURRENT VIRUS LEVELS - A FALLRESURGENCE THREATENS PARTS OFTHE MIDWEST AND EAST COAST.RIGHT NOW -- NEARLY HALF THECOUNTRY- IS SEEING A RISE INCORONAVIRUS DEATHS.RESEARCHERS ARE CONTINUI





