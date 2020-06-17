World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return.
World number one Novak Djokovic confirms he will play at the US Open, which starts on 31 August.
