World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:45s - Published
Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return.

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

'It wasn't an easy decision' - Djokovic to play at US Open

 World number one Novak Djokovic confirms he will play at the US Open, which starts on 31 August.
BBC News
Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ivanisevic latest to test positive for COVID-19

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the ill-fated Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:24Published
Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray [Video]

Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray

Andy Murray criticises world number one Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:46Published

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Billie Jean King on her journey for equal rights in tennis, life: 'No one ever has it easy'

 Billie Jean King did not care if women weren't allowed to play Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, she fought for equal pay because 'we have nothing to lose.'
USATODAY.com

Rafael Nadal explains US Open decision, admitting: ‘Going from hardcourt to clay would be dangerous ...

 Rafael Nadal has admitted that the challenges of moving immediately from hardcourt tennis to clay was a huge factor in his decision to skip the US Open. Nadal is..
WorldNews

US Open 2020: Serena Williams still planning to play event and French Open

 Serena Williams says she is still planning to play this month's US Open and the French Open in September.
BBC News

Cincinnati Masters Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament

Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open [Video]

Serena Williams says she "cannot wait" to return to the U.S. Open

Serena Williams confirms she will play the 2020 U.S. Open without fans in attendance

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:59Published

US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic will play in New York

World number one Novak Djokovic confirms he will play at the US Open, which starts on 31 August.
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •News24


'It wasn't an easy decision' - Djokovic to play at US Open

World number one Novak Djokovic confirms he will play at the US Open, which starts on 31 August.
BBC News - Published

‘I have no respect for Nick Kyrgios as a human being’, says former British No.1 Annabel Croft after Australian ace aims dig at Novak Djokovic and pulls out of US Open

Britain’s former number one Annabel Croft has told talkSPORT she has ‘no respect’ for Nick...
talkSPORT - Published


We're Open Y'all: Lynch Tree Service [Video]

We're Open Y'all: Lynch Tree Service

Locally owned and operated, Lynch Tree Service has helped Middle Tennessee maintain beautiful trees for nearly 30 years. Their number one priority is providing the best tree services at a competitive..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:00Published
Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published