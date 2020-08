President Trump says he'll eliminate payroll tax Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 weeks ago President Trump says he'll eliminate payroll tax President Trump says he'll eliminate the payroll tax if he's re-elected. That's the 15% tax on wages which is generally split between employers and employees. 0

THAT'S THE 15 PERCENT TAX ONWAGES -- WHICH IS GENERALLYSPLIT BETWEEN EMPLOYERS ANDEMPLOYEES.IT PAYS FOR SOCIAL SECURITY ANDMEDICARE.THE PRESIDENT SAYS HIS PLANWON'T TAKE AWAY FROM THOSEFUNDS BECAUSE ECONOMIC GROWTHWILL PUT ENOUGH IN THEGOVERNMENT'S GENERAL FUND TOCOVER THEM.HE SAYS THE TAX ELIMINATIONWILL PUT MONEY INTO PEOPLE'SPOCKETS!SO THAT WILL MEAN ANYWHERE FROM5000 TO EVEN MORE PER FAMILY,AND ALSO GREAT FOR BUSINESSESAND GREAT FOR JOBS."ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOWSAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PLAN ISACTUALLY A DEFERRAL...AND ONLY CONGRESS HAS THE POWERTO CHANGE TAX LAW