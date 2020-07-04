Global  
 

Police inspects Pamban Bridge railway tracks in Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day

The security tightened in TN's Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day.

The police personnel inspected the Pamban Bridge railway tracks and took surveillance of the area.

The nation will celebrate 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

Rameswaram Town in Tamil Nadu, India

Pamban Bridge Railway bridge connecting Pamban Island to mainland India

Tamil Nadu State in southern India

