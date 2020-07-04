Police inspects Pamban Bridge railway tracks in Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day

A bright 'Halo' around the sun was spotted in the sky around noon in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on August 03. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky for more than half an hour. 'Halo' looked as colourful as the colour of a rainbow.
A couple, Migza and Faiyaz Sheikh who run a small-scaled school at Mumbai's Malad area waived off the fees of their students when they found that their parents couldn't afford to pay the fees amid the lockdown. But they didn't just stop here...when they got to know that the people living in the area could barely afford two square meals a day, they decide to donate rations to them. Fourth months down the line, the couple has spent around four lakh rupees from their personal savings and distributed food items to about 1,500 people, no matter which caste or community they belong to. Meanwhile, a specially-abled person in Rameswaram town of Tamil Nadu is providing door to door service of distributing 'Kabasura Kudineer' among the people. It is an herbal concoction, comprising dry ingredients of ginger, pippali, clove, cirukancori root, mulli root, kadukkai, ajwain and many other herbs. The ingredients are powdered and mixed with water, then boiled to make a decoction of one-fourth of its initial volume. As it has proved effective in managing COVID-19 cases, Deena started serving it to the general public. At present, when the whole country is reeling due to coronavirus, in such a situation, its people like Migza and Deena who are coming forward and extending their support in the fight against the pandemic.
Amid coronavirus induced lockdown, industries across country are facing hardships. Among this, the fishery industry suffered a major blow due to the pandemic. In context to this, fishermen association in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram held an executive meeting. The association demanded the centre and state government to reduce prices of diesel to meet COVID challenges.
Railway authorities lifted Scherzer's span in Pamban Railway Bridge in Rameswaram, to enable ships and large vessels to pass. The 105-year-old Pamban Bridge links Mandapam on the mainland and Rameswaram at the Pamban island.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.