Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs To Fix Possible Brake Fluid Leaks Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published on August 13, 2020 Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs To Fix Possible Brake Fluid Leaks Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work...

SeattlePI.com - Published on August 12, 2020







Tweets about this