Rayshard Brooks' shooter remains free on bond
The former Atlanta Police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks back in June will remain free on bond.

Prosecutors asked a judge to revoke that bond after Garrett Rolfe left Georgia to vacation in Florida. The judge is now requiring him to stay in Georgia and not leave the state. Rolfe is charged with felony murder after fatally shooting Brooks as he ran away during a DUI investigation.





The former Atlanta police officer charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks is now free on a half a million dollar bond. The judge says Garrett Rolfe is not a flight risk, but he will have to wear an.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published on July 1, 2020