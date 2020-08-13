Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ekta Kapoor, Tiger Shroff snapped around town

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Ekta Kapoor, Tiger Shroff snapped around town

Ekta Kapoor, Tiger Shroff snapped around town

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was recently snapped outside a studio in Mumbai's Juhu area.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhargavtigerian

Bhargav_Tigerian ❤️ RT @DMmovies: #RadhikaMadan seen outside Maddock office, #TigerShroff and #EktaKapoor snapped at Juhu See: https://t.co/QlbpOQNVLi 5 days ago

DMmovies

Desimartini #RadhikaMadan seen outside Maddock office, #TigerShroff and #EktaKapoor snapped at Juhu See: https://t.co/QlbpOQNVLi 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted [Video]

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published