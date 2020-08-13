Ekta Kapoor, Tiger Shroff snapped around town
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was recently snapped outside a studio in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Bhargav_Tigerian ❤️ RT @DMmovies: #RadhikaMadan seen outside Maddock office, #TigerShroff and #EktaKapoor snapped at Juhu
See: https://t.co/QlbpOQNVLi 5 days ago
Desimartini #RadhikaMadan seen outside Maddock office, #TigerShroff and #EktaKapoor snapped at Juhu
See: https://t.co/QlbpOQNVLi 5 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spottedBollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played..