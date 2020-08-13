Jewish woman subject to anti-Semitic abuse at UK pub

A man was caught on camera subjecting a Jewish woman to anti-Semitic abuse at a Wetherspoon pub in Leeds, UK on Thursday (August 8).

Danielle Greyman, 21, captured the shocking and deeply offensive scene in which a stranger said, "We should have gassed the lot of you" at the Hedley Verity JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds city centre at around 5 pm.

The man also told the Leeds University student she "looks like a Jew." Greyman told Newsflare: "My friend was sat at the table waiting for myself and another friend.

A couple sat down at her table and insisted it was not hers because she hadn’t ordered anything yet; even when she explained she was waiting.

They sat down with her.

"When myself and my friend showed up, we began talking about periods with each other to make the couple feel uncomfortable and leave our table in the least confrontational way.

A homeless man came to ask to do magic tricks for money, and they yelled at him and sent him away.

I gave the homeless man £5 and the woman loudly started calling me a fool and a silly little girl.

"I said to my friends, 'I’m so glad my mum raised me with manners as if something doesn’t affect me, and I don’t like it I mind my business because I’m not a c***.'

The woman would not have heard this if she had not been at our table, and it was indirect and said to my friends.

She started lying about working with the homeless, said I was encouraging beggars/addiction problems, and called me a fat trollop.

"I responded sarcastically to her claims of charity work with, 'Wow that’s amazing.

So cool.

Congratulations.

Mazel tov!

Do you want an award?'

At this point, the man asked if I was Jewish, and I responded yes while getting my phone out to film the coming situation.

He then said, 'You look like a Jew' which I repeated back to him when I started filming.

"My friend, Isabel Stock was an amazing support through out this process." Greyman has reported the incident to the West Yorkshire Police.

Greyman also informed Newsflare that police have now identified the man responsible.