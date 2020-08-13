Ask Anna: I go on dates but don't get asked out again - what am I doing wrong?

Life coach and Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson answers your burning questions on everything from sex and relationships to mental health and parenting.

Q: I go on dates but don't get asked out again - what am I doing wrong?

Anna says: It sounds like you haven’t met the right people – yet.

It’s not about doing something ‘wrong’, it’s about focusing on what you can do ‘right’ – for you.

Ask yourself: 'what do I want?

What am I looking for in a relationship?'

And remind yourself what makes you fabulous, appealing - a great catch.

When we’re feeling confident with who we are it radiates out.

Watch the video for Anna's full response.