Tyner 2020 High School Football Preview

Whoever gets the job will have the luxury of a special talent in the backfield to lighten the offensive load.

The Tyner Rams are still searching for a new quarterback.

Into the 30-in-30 spotlight.

Chapman:"i think we are going to be running over everyone this year."

And how will the rams do that?

Chapman:"well we've got boo boo.

He's coming out at running back.

He's strong and he's fast.

He's probably strongest on the team, and he's also fast with it."

Sawyer:"i got a big position to play.

I'm going to have to step up and be a leader.

I don't have jeremiah, tay-tay, or camden.

So i'm going to take their job.

I'm going to be the man."

Turner:"he's going to be a big integral part on both sides of the ball for us, and then on special teams, he'll be runining kickoffs back and probably punts as well.

So he will probably be on the field about 95 percent of the time."

Too bad boo boo doesn't play quarterback.

It would make wayne turner's job a lot easier.

Turner:"the hardest job to fill is going to be martavious at quarterback, so we've got some work to do.

Right now we've got about three people competing for the job.

Right now i'd say it would be real equal between all three of them.

We're trying to get somebody to step ahead."

Reporter:"what are some of the biggest hurdles you see going into the season?"

Turner: "quarterback.

Quarterback is a giant hurdle right now."

If tyner gets settled at quarterback, that will certainly help with the ultimate dream.

Chapman:"we want to get a ring.

I want a ring."

