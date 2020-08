Tesla Surges 19% On News Of Stock Split

On Tuesday, Tesla announced it will enact a five-for-one stock split on its shares at the end of August.

The company has rallied since the announcement.

On Wednesday, shares of the automaker jumped 13%.

The stock climbed as much as 4% Thursday.

The stock split doesn't change anything about the company fundamentally.

Business Insider reports the split will appeal to smaller investors.