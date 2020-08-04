Angry taxi driver confronts Sadiq Khan

A bystander who identifies himself as a taxi driver but would not give hisname heckles London mayor Sadiq Khan, blaming him for stifling business in thecapital by "shutting it down" via his transport policies.

The man is applaudedby other taxi drivers and passers-by in Oxford Circus, central London, whereMr Khan had been greeting staff at Selfridges department store.

When askedabout the incident during an interview later that day, the London Mayorsympathises with black cab drivers but stands by his stance to keep manycentral London roads pedestrianised.