iPhone 12 Coming In October; Uber & Lyft May Pull Out Of California | Digital Trends Live 8.13.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 4 minutes ago iPhone 12 Coming In October; Uber & Lyft May Pull Out Of California | Digital Trends Live 8.13.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Rhyme Storm co-creator Flynn McEchron on a Guitar Hero-like game for freestyle rap; Renown marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher and his search for the ' Tiger Shark King' on Discovery this week; Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra breaks down the latest in gaming news from the Halo: Infinite delay to the XBox Series S controller leak; Rick Marshall lets us know what to be streaming this weekend on Reel News, including HBO's latest 'Lovecraft Country'; In the news: A growing coalition of tech companies have banded together to fight election misinformation; Apple is likely to hold an iPhone 12 release event in October, with an update to the watch and iPad likely coming next month; Uber & Lyft may pull out of California entirely after a preliminary AB5 injunction hints at continuing operations costing the two gig-companies tens of millions of dollars; and AMC Theaters are testing the reopening waters again, targeting August 20 to reopen 100 locations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Hands On The Dell XPS 17; A Glove That Translates Sign Language | Digital Trends Live 7.1.20



On Digital Trends Live today: Ciara Pressler is here for Work / Life discussing resume tips and tricks and filling in gaps; Computing Editor Luke Larsen has his hands on the Dell XPS 17; Caleb Denison.. Credit: Digital Trends Published on July 1, 2020