Ancient wine windows made during the plague re-open in Italy amid Covid-19

An ancient window that serves wine when people knock has re-opened during pandemic to follow social distancing rules.

The Wine Windows, or buchette del vino, were used by winer makers in Tuscany, Italy to sell wine during plague that took place in the 17th century.

The production was mainly carried out for private use by old aristocratic families who owned land and vineyards outside the city walls.

There are more than 150 windows built into stone buildings in downtown Florence, as well as some in surrounding Tuscan cities and towns that sell wines.

With bars and restaurants now having to follow social distancing rules, the windows have started to function as a practical way to sell wine and limit the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe.

In the video, tour guide Martina Arezzinis took her guest to the famous wine window with a tiny arch-shaped windows similar to the typical doors and portals of the ancient patrician palazzo in Florence, Tuscany, Italy on March 27.

She said: "I am happy to show tourists the famous place in Italy especially the wine window and tell them the beautiful things and history."