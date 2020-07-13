The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer

Global  
 

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos.

It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska.

The Devil All the Time Release Date: September 16, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Devil All the Time?

