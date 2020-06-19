Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines says the “whole rail industry is in mourning” following the deaths of three people in a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven. Mr Haines said that Network Rail is “concerned” about the increase in landslips, and that climate change can have a “real impact on safety”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Wednesday morning’s ScotRail passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn