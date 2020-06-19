Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Facebook American online social networking service Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube



Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:30 Published on January 1, 1970 Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety



Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines says the “whole rail industry is in mourning” following the deaths of three people in a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven. Mr Haines said that Network Rail is “concerned” about the increase in landslips, and that climate change can have a “real impact on safety”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970 Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’



Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51 Published on January 1, 1970 Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment



First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Wednesday morning’s ScotRail passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970