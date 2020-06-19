Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube [Video]

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published
Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety [Video]

Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety

Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines says the “whole rail industry is in mourning” following the deaths of three people in a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven. Mr Haines said that Network Rail is “concerned” about the increase in landslips, and that climate change can have a “real impact on safety”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’ [Video]

Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’

Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment [Video]

Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Wednesday morning’s ScotRail passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaiAkabas

Shai Akabas RT @JasonGrumet: Today, @BPC_Bipartisan launches a partnership with @Facebook to supply important and impartial information about the votin… 41 seconds ago

kderkits

Katie Derkits RT @andymstone: Facebook launches the Voting Information Center which will include: 1) info on how to register and vote (part of our stated… 45 seconds ago

ToyerToys

Adam Learn and Fun Channel Facebook officially launches a Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, with state-by-state information… https://t.co/lMtsfY2uSv 10 minutes ago

vanuatutech

Vanuatu Tech Feed Facebook officially launches a Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, with state-by-state information… https://t.co/0DM988l2Ka 10 minutes ago

QWongSJ

Queenie Wong RT @CNET: Facebook launches online hub so you can find voting information https://t.co/NNW7hgavFw 13 minutes ago

pliss_ken

Ken Jobe Facebook launches online hub so you can find voting information https://t.co/7iQBH4MLSA 18 minutes ago

JasonGrumet

Jason Grumet Today, @BPC_Bipartisan launches a partnership with @Facebook to supply important and impartial information about th… https://t.co/ehW12xCkyG 18 minutes ago

ernie_ursua

ernie ursua RT @ABSCBNNews: Facebook launches US voting information center https://t.co/VeqRoCWmsj 52 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Maricopa County Elections Department discusses voting options for the Primary and General Elections in 2020 [Video]

Maricopa County Elections Department discusses voting options for the Primary and General Elections in 2020

((SL Advertiser)) For more information 602-506-1511 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:10Published
Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging you even more to vote by mail. Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg asked on Facebook what you want to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:36Published
Facebook, Instagram to allow users to turn off political ads ahead of 2020 US elections [Video]

Facebook, Instagram to allow users to turn off political ads ahead of 2020 US elections

Ahead of the 2020 elections in the United States, tech giant Facebook has recently launched a new feature through which users will be able to 'turn off' the political ads in the application as they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published