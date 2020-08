Tory MP’s Push To Suspend Trudeau’s Pay Shut Down At Committee Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Tory MP’s Push To Suspend Trudeau’s Pay Shut Down At Committee Pierre Poilievre's attempt to see the prime minister's pay suspended is ruled out of order by House of Commons finance committee chair Wayne Easter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this