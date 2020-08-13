Travis & Lyn-Z Pastrana Answer Stunt Questions From Twitter Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 19:51s - Published 2 weeks ago Travis & Lyn-Z Pastrana Answer Stunt Questions From Twitter Extreme sports legends Travis and Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins Pastrana use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about stunts, motocross, rally car, skateboarding and much more. LIFE SIZE TOYS is now available on Quibi. Quibi Life Size Toys: Hosted by Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana, ‘Life-Size Toys’ will feature the world’s most beloved kids’ playthings, now brought to life and super-sized by the Nitro Circus crew, then tested to the extreme by the best stunt performers in the business. This is nostalgia in overdrive. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - It's more fun ifyou're in the air, right?- I think so.Wait, what are we talking about?Hey guys, Travis Pastrana, here.- Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins Pastrana.- And this is Stunt Support.- Stunt Support.[upbeat music]- All right, first questionfrom Chase Barrett, @Almostgood0707.Watching your old NASCAR Xfinity raceand it made me wonder if youever raced dirt late models.I think you'd be good at it.I found out I'm not very good at thingsunless everyone is scared.So like, video games, nope,everybody kicks my butt.NASCAR, safer barriers,no ones really afraidto hit the wall, even thoughyou're going 200 miles an hourand everyone should be.Rally, 100 foot verticalcliff on the outside,snow, at night, sideways,making the best of the worst conditions,that's kind of what I do.- I did okay on Tarmac, I guess.I won the Better Half Dash.- Lyn-Z's the only onethat's won a NASCAR race.And yeah, she's probablybetter on pavement.She likes kind of getting to that edgeand not going over it.Where I do better going over the edge.But yes, I have tried dirt late models.Good, sure.Good compared to Kyle Busch, [email protected], has a checkmark, is a bad ass, by the way,so professional NASCAR driver.Travis Pastrana, why doyou make everything a ramp?What do you think, do you like flying?- Yeah, I like flying.I like jumping stuff.- Actually, fun fact, I met Lyn-Zbecause she was theonly female skateboarderthat could actually hit to Giganto-Ramp.It's just over six stories tall.- Biggest thing is actuallyto just run stairs.Because you have to runup and then drop in.Sprint up, drop in.- So many people, they hitthe bottom of the ramp,and their legs completelyjust turn to jello.They just buckle.It's like when you getdouble-bounced on a trampoline,you have to be able to withstand that.So when you're in a showand you're running upsix floors at a time,20, 25 times in a show,and your legs give out,you look silly.She doesn't do that.- No, I train stairs.- She likes to fly, that'swhy we ended up together.Landon, everything has to be a rampbecause everything is morefun if it flies, right?- Julia A, @julia_A__, peace sign.she asked what is thescariest trick to perform?For myself, I guess probablyback flip the Giganto-Ramp.Just kind of scary to goupside down sometimes.The first scariest trick I ever did,I guess just dropping in a vert ramp.I was little, I was maybe 11,and I just stood up there all daywith my board on the edge of the ramp.Oh, I'm gonna do it.No, I'm not gonna do it.All day, all day.So finally, my brother andhis buddies, Shaun White,they came behind me and they pushed me,and I like jumped in and I knee slidand I was totally fine,but I got that gut feeling of dropping,and I was like, oh, that'sthe worst that can happen,so I ran up, dropped in, insert career.- For me, the scariest trickis anything you're not prepared for.Doesn't really matter what the trick is,like when you first startdoing Superman seat grabs,that's the scariest thing,and now they're doing double back flipswith Superman seat grabs,so the impossible is anever moving boundary.What's the scariest trick todayis going to be somethingyou warm up with tomorrow.- Yeah.- This one's a serious question,you should probably read that one.Adam Tinal, @ATinal20,serious question, how does one breakinto the stunt driver business?- Almost all of myfriends are stunt drivers.It's a little differentskill set than racing.But generally, if you'retop in your sport,it's a lot easier to get into that world.And you don't have to be, necessarily,the best in the world at speed,but you have to have really,really good car control.So most of your top driverswill have a lot of experienceout of control and trying to figure outhow to make the best of all vehicles.So the easiest way to get into stuntsis to do really well atracing and driving cars,and then they call you firstand then go down the list.Keven, @KevenVillacis,Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana,how do I join the team?- We're in Nitro becausewe're like a family,your over all person andbeing plays a big part in it.When you're on your fifthshow in the fifth countryand you wake up and everyone's tired,you need to be the person thatwakes up and rallies everyoneand is like, all right, yeah, let's do it.- There's two ways to join Nitro Circus,one, be better thaneveryone else in the world,two, be willing to do somethingthat no one else in theworld is willing to do.I seriously suggest the first,'cause the second one's more painful.- Right.Or somehow get me to see yourvideo and send it to Nitro.We got a lot of people in that way.- A_Rod, @DoucheBag1776,Travis Pastrana, my buddythinks you can back-flipoff this tiny pile of dirt.I say no.Can you prove either of us right?Well, if you say you'regonna do something,you have to do it.So that's kind of thefoundation of Nitro Circus.So I'm looking at this pile of dirtand I think, in general, Ican back flip about anything,but I think I would probablyget the flip around,land on the front tire, and belly flop.So successfully, no.Die?- Will you go upside down, probably.- Oh, definitely, upside down.Yeah, no, I wouldn't wantto, but it could be done.- Kayyy, tonguey face, @kaylamorris_17,imagine being quarantined inTravis Pastrana's backyard.Well, I'm here to tell you, I've done it.Being able to spend time as a familyand not have so many peoplearound, like we're used to,it was awesome.We were able to swim, andskate, and drive, and moto,our kids got into moto,which was huge for us.It was so cute on theirlittle 50, it's all pink.- Moto and cute have never gone togetherin a sentence so seamlessly.- Whatever.- Sep, @RetroSep,how can I drive, ridepassenger in a WRC car,asking for me.Which is funny, 'causeusually they're like, yeah.- [Both] Asking for a friend.- The only time I everget to drive a WRC caror go passenger, I wasactually 17 years old.I won the US Championshipand my sponsor, Alpinestars said,you know what, if youwin the championship,I know you love cars, we'regonna get you a drive,I thought it was apassenger, in a WRC car.So I went out in a Richard Burns,factory, three quarterof a million dollar car,at 17 years old, andI just went ham on it,and destroyed, actually not the car,but I went by the semi rigand just pelted it with rocks,and evidently, somehow,that made a good impression,'cause they decided to kind ofkeep me under the Subaru wingand for me, I guess toanswer your question,having sponsors in motocrossallowed me to transferover to that.And that's the last time Iever got to drive a WRC car,so maybe I didn't do a good job.Gretta Smith, @GTtheRettaserious question, how do motocrossersnot hurt their balls during all the jumps?- Stand up.- We do.As it turns out, most of ustend to have one or the otherthat we hurt more oftenfor whatever reason.I think 'cause when you double back flip,you tend to land on the frontof the motorcycle and smash.We have one enlarged testicle.It's actually from landedon the gas tank so hardand you usually tuck toeither right or left,so one stays nice and wetwo beautiful little girls.- So clearly they still work.- Well, at least one.- Paul Mc Caffrey, @CaffmanYolo,why hasn't anybody ever done a base jumpdressed as Wile E. Coyote?This would be epic.We agree.- He's not gonna do.I kind of banned him from base jumping,because now we have kids andhe needs to like, stick around.- Base jumping is probablythe most dangerous sport,if you will.Because the first timeyou step off a cliff,if anything goes wrong,you don't have enough time to correct it,and that's why there's so many deaths.The reason that no one hasdressed as Wile E. Coyoteis because whenever you strapsome stuff to an ACME rocketor whatever he's doing,it never works out well for the coyote.But it would still be fun.- Jerms, @staygolden91,what if Buster Keaton, EvelKnievel, Johnny Knoxville,and myself all hung out?I've hung out with Evel Kneivel,I've hung out with Johnny Knoxville,I've never hung out with Buster Keaton.At this point, like later in our lives,I think we'd all just sit aroundtelling really amazing stories.If we did it younger in our lives,I think that would've been the last daythat we got to hung out.Hung out.- Would have donesomething really [email protected] asked, can youback flip a YZ 490, Travis?I would say yes.- And I have proved it.So I had the opportunity to actually--- At Fight Club.- Yes.- Oh, I got it.All right.I back flipped a YZ 490 at Fight Club.So P1K: Brand New Anime, @Dylan1Kenobi,hey, Travis Pastrana, want togive stock cars another try?A lot of cool stuff is happeningin iRacing during thequarantine, winky face.What did you think of stock car racing?- I actually kind ofenjoyed going to NASCAR.Everybody except for youthought that you did great.But if you're not winning,then you're not winning.- It was an awesome time.It was a great experience.During the quarantinewe got to really meet upwith a lot of the Indy car drivers,and the WRC drivers, andNASCAR guys, and Rally guys,and everybody came together and racedand it was awesome.I miss the racing aspect,but pavement's just not my thing.I mean, I wish it was, it's fun,but I'm not very good.Falkirk Belles, @FalkirkBelles--- Question is, my daughterwould like a BMX style bikefor Christmas, she wantsto learn how to do stunts.I don't know where to start.Any advice or recommendedshops to try, thanks.It depends on how old yourdaughter is and her size,because there are a lot ofdifferent bikes out there.There's 12 inch, 14 inch, 16, 18.And then a 20 inch bikeis what a normal adult would ride.- If you start with the Spawn bikes,they're build really well.There's all different sizes.If you get really into BMX,Hyper makes the absolute bestkid's lightweight BMX bike.It's really expensive.I wouldn't recommend starting there.- If your daughter's really young,the Cult Juvenile, theymake a 12 inch one,is really tiny.You know, you wanna startwith a balanced bicycle,so you can get them riding some hillsor some pump tracks, something like that.Start there.At that point, you have somecontrol and understandingof what the bike's gonna do.I guess you gotta startwith the size of your kidand then go from there.- Christopher Monaghan, @Christo86694284,Travis Pastrana, what about a hover board?Can it be done?So yes, actually working with Red Bull,I was a little heavy for the first onethat they came out with.It really wouldn't lift offthe ground much with me,but yeah, it could be done.Unfortunately, I don't do boards.So you'd have to--Yeah.What do you think, hover board?- To flip it or jumpit, or all the things?- It just says what about a hover board.Yeah, all the things.On Nitro Circus, if you ride it--- You jump it.Sensiblepow3r, @sensiblepow3r,I wanna learn how to drive on two wheels.Simple, ride a bicycle.Ta da, two wheels.- Okay.Also, if you're tryingto drive on two wheelsin a four wheel vehicle,I'd say start with aCan-Am or a side by side,and you get a set Yokohama Super Diggers.They are bias ply tire,which means they kind of roll over,so it gives you a little bit more grip.Inflate them way more thanyou think you'll need to,'cause that whole weight of the vehiclewill be on the side of the tire,and you just kind of go in a cornerand you start turning.You gotta have a big, open area.And stay the same speed, turnsharper, sharper, sharperand the second it starts to come off,turn back the other way.So you start doing that,and if you spend a daygoing around in circles,you will eventually figure outhow to get up on two wheels.And how's that feel?- Well, you know, itfeels really sideways.- Daryl DROFDER Redford, @DROFDER_,So I've found myself doinga lot of right foot braking,but when I watch Sim racers,I see a majority of left foot braking.Is it something I need to work onor does it not really matter?Daryl, when you're driving a rally carit is absolute mandatory.Anything off road,anything where you'restarting to slide around,you need weight on the front wheelsto be able to make the vehicle turn.If you're going for theabsolute maximum, quickest time,left foot braking is the way to go,because you can keep the car balancedin the corner, especiallyif you're slidingand you're going off road, youhave to learn how to do that.Derek B, @Oh_Deion,I just wanna learn how to doa proper J-turn before I die.What I would recommend for learningis you go into a parking lot,you go as fast as thevehicle will go in reverse,and you crank the wheelas hard as you can.Now here's the key,when you crank the wheel,it's gonna start sliding,you have to go into drive.Make sure you're in agear that's fast enoughto continue accelerating you out of that,it's a done deal.You'll looK like a hero.Miguel, @themiguelcastro,how do I get to be aRed Bull stunt driver?Like, when they have a demonstrationor filming or video,how do I get into that?Not even just trying to be sponsored,I just wanna do someawesome stunts for Red Bullin an F-1 car.The chances of anyone driving an F-1 carthat isn't one of thebest drivers in the worldis very, very slim.Having said that, the biggest thingabout trying to be a stunt driveris don't do it on the streets.It has to be a closed course.Everyone says, I was 18 once.You know, when you went out thereand you thought you werebetter than you were,and I know I did,and unfortunately, you learn the hard waythrough some big consequences.So the bigger the area that you have.You know, parking lot, makesure that you have permissionfrom the parking lot that you're in,make sure that it's shut down,make sure that no one can come walking in.- Kees Tol, @Tolkees,Christ air is a greatname for a great trick.So basically, how do tricks get named?Christ air's named afterChristian Hosoi did it first.It's a big cross and obviously,cross, Christ, Christian.Basically, do a trickfirst, you get to name it.You named lots of tricks.You're mom named, right, cliffhanger?- Yeah, the cliffhanger.So to name a trick, you'resupposed to actually do itin competition first.So when you invent a trickand then someone else is ableto do it in competition first,they might take an awesometrick name that you haveand turn it into the Mulisha Twist.Speaking for a friend.- All right, Dev, @DRichards_Photo,how do motocross pros get their numbers?I'm guessing they just choosethem like any other sport.That is partly true.If you get a one or two digit number,that's your placing.- Yeah, before locals andwherever you're going.Most of the time yourun a two digit numberand then hopefully a one digit numberwhen you're getting betterin your local series.And when you go to other series,they already number onethrough you know, 50,is already taken.So generally, you picka three digit numberyou don't have to run an X on it.- And then you're lifetimethree digit numbergenerally, you havesome meaning behind it,and you've chosen it.- My hero growing up was Robbie Reynardand he turned pro the fifth month of 1993,so he ran 593.I chose my number because I turned pro--And you're allowed toturn pro when you turn 16.So my sixteenth birthdaywas October of '99,hence, 199, drop the zero.- And then I picked my number, 129,based off of, we got married, 10-29,so I thought that would be nice.- Thanks.- It's also my birthdate backwards, but--- Tweek96, @clbktm18,anyone know any way of stoppingarm pump with motocross?Or just a way so it's not so bad?I get it badly.Motocross, #question, #help, #arms.The more you ride, theless arm pump you'll get.Some people just have geneticwhere they pump up more.Or you're nerves.When you're scared and you get to a race,everyone just pumps up,to where you can't evenhold onto the grips.If you have any kind of supplementsthat are helping youpump up to look better,that's all bad for motocross.At the end of the day, ifyou just can't get rid of it,there is an arm pump surgery.They cut the sheath completely awayso that more blood can get in and out,so it doesn't just getheld up in your forearms.I did not, because I did not panic muchand I love to ride my dirt bike.My hero Robbie Reynarddid, so did Kurt Nicoll,so did a lot of there other top guys,and in three years, it scar tissues overand your arm pump willcome back 10 times worse.However, those threeyears, you'll feel awesome.So that's your call, if youwanna get it every three years.I wouldn't suggest it,but you won't have armpump for a little bit,and that's the best option,temporary fix that we've found.Samwell, @Samwellburt,so if you do a rock solid--Which is a motorcycle trickwhere you grab the fenderand you let completely go,so you're flying behind the motorcycle.Through the timing beam at amotocross world championshipwould you get deducted a lap?#MXGP.You will probably get fined as I've foundthat you're not really supposedto do tricks during races.There's a time and a place for thatand they feel like it'sendangering the other ridersand you will get a talking to.I've been threatened to bethrown out of AMA many times.But then I won the AMA rider of the year.So I mean, there's that.- Kolyn Blaskie, @crimeinthecity asked me,what's your favorite skate trick?Well, my favorite trick ispretty much any hand plant.My most favorite of all time thoughwould have to be Andrecht invert.- Explain, I have no idea what that is.- If you saw me do it, you would know.Grab with your fronthand, behind your backand below your front foot,and then you plant your back handon the coping of the ramp,and you go upside downand then you come back in.- Sounds fun.- It's very fun.- I'll never know.- I always really wantedto do a front side 540,but like a real, good legit one,kind of like Shaun Whiteand Bucky Lasek do them,way over the coping.I should really do that one day.- You could probably doit higher than Bucky.- I don't know.- Sorry, Bucky.He's from Baltimore, so local.- Sean, @sdmp0,does heel-and-toe shiftingget you better gas mileage?- When you're down shifting on pavement,you generally put your heel on the brake,and you blip the throttle,to make sure that your wheelsdon't lose traction coming inand then you can be fullbrake without locking upthe wheels when you shift down,but you can still use the engine braking.So no, heel-toe shiftingactually gets you horrible gas mileage.But it does improve your lap times.So there's that.That's you, I got nothing,You want a dog.- XOXONinaRoss,how do you teach does how to skateboard?Actually, how do you teachkids how to skateboard?Lol, I need help with both.I think it's probably apretty similar process.I have not yet taught adog how to skateboard,but you basically just start small,get them on the board, hold their hands,get them comfortable moving.- Dogs have hands?- The kids!You know what, you should ask Smagical,because Phil has goatsand cats who skateboard.- His cat is amazing.Jumps, grinds rail.- So ask him about that part.The hardest part about teaching a kidhow to skateboard isteaching them the patience.Because they wanna justget on the board and go.But it doesn't really work that way.It takes a lot of time and coordinationfor them to even get tothe point of pushing.Once they do start pushing a little,and they need to start turning,we call them tick tacks,where you put pressure on the backand you just kind of ticktack the front back and forth.You can do that oncarpet, that works good,so they don't zing out,but they can start learning board control.You can also learn how to Ollieor do kick flips and thingslike that on the carpet as well,so you're not rolling away.- Thank you guys for the questions.Landon Cassill, it's anhonor, thank you, sir.Appreciate you writing inand giving me a hardtime, but I'll take it.





