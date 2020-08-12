Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Virginia

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published
FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Virginia

FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Virginia

The Air Force helicopter was flying over Middleburg on Monday when it was shot from the ground nearby, according to authorities.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Military Helicopter Shot at in Virginia, FBI Investigating

The FBI is investigating the shooting of a military helicopter during a training mission this week in...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsFOXNews.com


FBI investigating after someone shot at an Air Force helicopter in Virginia

The FBI is investigating the shooting of a military helicopter during a training mission this week in...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

37013YB

😷🤐 RT @breakingavnews: US Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopter shot at during training mission over Virginia, injuring one crew member. https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

Tech01Audio

G Roberts "You Know The Thing" RT @HarrisonKrank: FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia https://t.co/JmzYVkIKtH 48 minutes ago

lavonmapson

Aurora Borialis RT @policeofficer: FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Virginia https://t.co/JXPOkNT6c9 2 hours ago

rob_b72

Rob Beard FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Northern Virginia | DCist https://t.co/Sqid7DKNjM 2 hours ago

FleshAnneBone

Khushboo RT @ChuckyT3: News in the #DMV: Parts of area could get more flooding; FBI joins search for suspects in a weekend DC mass shooting that kil… 3 hours ago