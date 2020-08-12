FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Virginia
The Air Force helicopter was flying over Middleburg on Monday when it was shot from the ground nearby, according to authorities.
😷🤐 RT @breakingavnews: US Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopter shot at during training mission over Virginia, injuring one crew member. https://t.c… 8 minutes ago
G Roberts "You Know The Thing" RT @HarrisonKrank: FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia https://t.co/JmzYVkIKtH 48 minutes ago
Aurora Borialis RT @policeofficer: FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Virginia https://t.co/JXPOkNT6c9 2 hours ago
Rob Beard FBI Investigates Shooting Of Military Helicopter In Northern Virginia | DCist https://t.co/Sqid7DKNjM 2 hours ago
Khushboo RT @ChuckyT3: News in the #DMV: Parts of area could get more flooding; FBI joins search for suspects in a weekend DC mass shooting that kil… 3 hours ago