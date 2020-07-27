|
Gloria Estefan: "It was a joy to play Naya Rivera's mum"
Gloria Estefan: "It was a joy to play Naya Rivera's mum"
Gloria Estefan has shared her feelings about playing Naya Rivera's mother on the show Glee.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Naya Rivera laid to rest
Tragic actress Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in California's Lake Piru earlier this month.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Gloria Estefan is looking back on the time she spent with Naya Rivera on the set of Glee, and opened...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •E! Online
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources