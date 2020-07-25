Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vidyut Jammwal on his mother’s special advise for him | Khuda Hafiz | Aur Batao

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 13:37s - Published
Vidyut Jammwal on his mother’s special advise for him | Khuda Hafiz | Aur Batao

Vidyut Jammwal on his mother’s special advise for him | Khuda Hafiz | Aur Batao

Actor Vidyut Jamwal gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, Vidyut opens up on what his mother advised him.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vidyut Jammwal Vidyut Jammwal Indian actor


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vidyut Jamwal 'Khuda Hafiz' to premiere tomorrow [Video]

Vidyut Jamwal 'Khuda Hafiz' to premiere tomorrow

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberai starrer film "Khuda Hafiz" will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Vidyut Jammwal snapped with 'Khuda Hafiz' director Faruk Kabir [Video]

Vidyut Jammwal snapped with 'Khuda Hafiz' director Faruk Kabir

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Khuda Hafiz'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:39Published
Vidyut Jammwal starrer film 'Khuda Hafiz' trailer out now [Video]

Vidyut Jammwal starrer film 'Khuda Hafiz' trailer out now

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberai starrer film "Khuda Hafiz" tailer is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published