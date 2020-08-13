|
|
|
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Briefed By Public Health Experts On Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Briefed By Public Health Experts On Pandemic
Skler Henry reports Biden and Harris say they have a plan to tackle the pandemic.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President Trump tried to pin a derogatory nickname on Kamala Harris. Public health experts will brief...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his new running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, made their first...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •SBS
|
People don’t like to speak ill of the recently deceased, but that courtesy didn’t extend to the...
The Wrap - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Palin's Hopes For Harris
On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate.
It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
|
Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means
On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's Vice President for the Democratic Party ticket. How will that pick effect the economy? According to Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
|
|