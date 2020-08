WH 'obsessed with undermining absentee voting' -Pelosi Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:33s - Published WH 'obsessed with undermining absentee voting' -Pelosi U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining the health of our democracy." 0

