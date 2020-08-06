Jake Paul addresses 'absurd' FBI raid rumors in video, then deletes it

Global  
 

Following an FBI raid of his home in Calabasas, California, Jake Paul is trying to set the record straight.The YouTube star shared a video in which he addressed “absurd” rumors that have been floating around since authorities removed guns from his mansion.The video has since been deleted.“the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened,” Paul said in the video.

“It’s an investigation” .He said that when he becomes aware of someone around him who is doing “malicious things,” he cuts them out of his life, and does not surround himself with “bad people”.Paul added that amid the investigation, his goal right now is to continue to focus on “my life, myself, boxing, music”.This is his first statement about the incident since it occurred.When news of the raid initially broke, the reason behind it was unclear

