ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon
ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon
Federal agents were deployed to Bend, Oregon on Thursday (August 13) after protesters blocked a bus carrying individuals in ICE custody.
Footage filmed in the early hours of Thursday shows federal agents use rough methods to subdue protesters.
The filmer, Kyle Vanden, explained: "ICE agents attempt to retrieve two detained Latinos, hundreds of people show up to stop them." Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deemed the two men in question a threat to the public.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend