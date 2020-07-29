Global  
 

ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon

Federal agents were deployed to Bend, Oregon on Thursday (August 13) after protesters blocked a bus carrying individuals in ICE custody.

Footage filmed in the early hours of Thursday shows federal agents use rough methods to subdue protesters.

The filmer, Kyle Vanden, explained: "ICE agents attempt to retrieve two detained Latinos, hundreds of people show up to stop them." Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deemed the two men in question a threat to the public.

