ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:59s - Published 5 minutes ago ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon Federal agents were deployed to Bend, Oregon on Thursday (August 13) after protesters blocked a bus carrying individuals in ICE custody. Footage filmed in the early hours of Thursday shows federal agents use rough methods to subdue protesters. The filmer, Kyle Vanden, explained: "ICE agents attempt to retrieve two detained Latinos, hundreds of people show up to stop them." Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deemed the two men in question a threat to the public. 0

