CHICKEN WING HUNT Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:35s - Published 10 hours ago CHICKEN WING HUNT 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GARDEN AND THROWING THEM AWAY.I TOOK THEM OFF THAT AND LOOK ATTHESE.IT IS A BUFFALO THING, CHICKENWINGS.WE HAVE SOME OF THE BEST IN NEWYORK.THE COOK AT COUNTRY ROAD HOUSE.HE HAS A COMPETITION GOING ON.TAKING PICTURES AROUND THE PLACEAND FIND OUT WHERE THE PICTURESWERE TAKEN, YOU CAN WIN WINGS.IT WAS A LITTLE UNCONVENTIONALTO START.I DON'T THINK HE EXPECTED ME TOHELP HIM IN THE WAY I DID.CHECK THIS OUT.WATCH OUT, COME ON, JACK, THISWAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this