Children's Hospital "Shine Through" program addresses mental and behavioral needs. Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:02s - Published 11 minutes ago Children's Hospital "Shine Through" program addresses mental and behavioral needs. Children's Hospital is offering a program to help kids through mental and behavioral issues. 0

WELCOME BACK. CHILDREN'S WISCONSIN HAS ISSUED A CALL TO ACTION... THEY'RE CALLING IT SHINE THROUGH, BRINGING KIDS' MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INTO FOCUS. AMY HERBST... IS VICE PRESIDENT OF BEHAVIORAL AND MENTAL HEALTH AT CHILDREN'S WISCONSIN JOINS US ...AMY...I'LL START WITH THIS...EVERYONE KNOWS CHILDRENS IS A PLACE WHERE SICK KIDS GO TO GET WELL... ...I THINK THE FACT THAT WE'RE EVEN HERE HIGHLIGHTING MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES...IS EXACTLY THE POINT OF SHINE THROUGH... TO LET PEOPLE KNOW IT'S AN IMPORTANT PIECE OF OVERALL WELLNESS FOR KIDS. YOU CAN LEARN MORE INFORMATION ABOUT "SHINE THROUGH" CAMPAIGN ONLINE.





