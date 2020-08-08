COVID-19 update: Maharashtra crosses 5.6 lakh mark

Parts of Maharashtra received rainfall on August 13. Pune city witnessed light showers. India Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for Pune city on August 13.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.
BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejashwi Surya has said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa should confiscate properties of rioters and use it to compensate the loss to public property during the recent violence in the city. The MP said that this should be the rule across the nation and those who indulge in vandalism should be made to pay. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of giving political & ideological support to the SDPI. Surya further urged the state government to probe how such a huge crowd could gather in such a short time with petrol bombs and said that the guilty should be given the harshest punishment. 3 people were killed and 60 cops were injured when an unruly mob turned violent over social media posts allegedly made by a Congress MLA's nephew. The rioters had vandalised the DJ Halli police station and also attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Reddy. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:13Published
On August 13, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital. According to hospital, his vital parameters were stable and during his discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has also been advised to home quarantine as per guidelines. Siddaramaiah got admitted to hospital on August 3.
An uneasy calm prevailed in the violence hit areas of Bengaluru. The Rapid Action Force conducted flag marches in the DJ Halli police station area which had come under attack from a violent mob. Section 144, which had been imposed in the area following the violence, has now been extended upto 15th August. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at the involvement of the SDPI in the violence. The Minister said, four people associated with SDPI have been arrested in this regard and investigation is under way. Over 140 people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted over a social media post. 'The investigation will look into who are behind the incident, its links with other such incidents in the past. We will go deep into it and will not rest until we break through this conspiracy,"' Bommai said. Three people were killed and over 60 cops had been injured in the violence on Tuesday night. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21Published