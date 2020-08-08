COVID-19 update: Maharashtra crosses 5.6 lakh mark

Bengaluru: RAF conducts flag march; govt blames SDPI; section 144 extended



An uneasy calm prevailed in the violence hit areas of Bengaluru. The Rapid Action Force conducted flag marches in the DJ Halli police station area which had come under attack from a violent mob. Section 144, which had been imposed in the area following the violence, has now been extended upto 15th August. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at the involvement of the SDPI in the violence. The Minister said, four people associated with SDPI have been arrested in this regard and investigation is under way. Over 140 people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted over a social media post. 'The investigation will look into who are behind the incident, its links with other such incidents in the past. We will go deep into it and will not rest until we break through this conspiracy,"' Bommai said. Three people were killed and over 60 cops had been injured in the violence on Tuesday night. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970