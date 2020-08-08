Global  
 

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra crosses 5.6 lakh mark

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
The cases of coronavirus continued to rise in India.

Maharashtra crossed 5.6 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases and reached to 5,60,126.

11,813 new COVID-19 cases and 413 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Aug 13.

Delhi reported 956 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths today.

9996 new COVID-19 positive cases and 82 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

6706 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths reported in Karnataka today.

There is good coordination among MVA allies: Maharashtra minister

 Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that there was a good coordination in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
Shiv Sena will continue to fight for Marathi people: Uddhav Thackeray

 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the fight against injustice was the strength of Shiv Sena and the party would continue to take up..
Pune city receives light showers [Video]

Pune city receives light showers

Parts of Maharashtra received rainfall on August 13. Pune city witnessed light showers. India Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for Pune city on August 13.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

With highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 23,96,638

 The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. Active coronavirus cases in..
Andhra Pradesh: After being beaten in police custody, SC youth seeks President's permission to join naxals

 The police said that the SC youth's move was motivated by "political forces".
COVID-19 update: Fatality rate of India dips below 2% [Video]

COVID-19 update: Fatality rate of India dips below 2%

The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Heavy traffic jam at ITO following incessant rainfall [Video]

Heavy traffic jam at ITO following incessant rainfall

Heavy traffic jam was seen at ITO following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Delhi witnessed overnight rain on August 13. This led to waterlogging at several stretches of roads.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay' [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Tejasvi Surya on Congress-SDPI link; says 'make rioters pay'

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejashwi Surya has said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa should confiscate properties of rioters and use it to compensate the loss to public property during the recent violence in the city. The MP said that this should be the rule across the nation and those who indulge in vandalism should be made to pay. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of giving political & ideological support to the SDPI. Surya further urged the state government to probe how such a huge crowd could gather in such a short time with petrol bombs and said that the guilty should be given the harshest punishment. 3 people were killed and 60 cops were injured when an unruly mob turned violent over social media posts allegedly made by a Congress MLA's nephew. The rioters had vandalised the DJ Halli police station and also attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Reddy. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:13Published
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital [Video]

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital

On August 13, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital. According to hospital, his vital parameters were stable and during his discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has also been advised to home quarantine as per guidelines. Siddaramaiah got admitted to hospital on August 3.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
Bengaluru: RAF conducts flag march; govt blames SDPI; section 144 extended [Video]

Bengaluru: RAF conducts flag march; govt blames SDPI; section 144 extended

An uneasy calm prevailed in the violence hit areas of Bengaluru. The Rapid Action Force conducted flag marches in the DJ Halli police station area which had come under attack from a violent mob. Section 144, which had been imposed in the area following the violence, has now been extended upto 15th August. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at the involvement of the SDPI in the violence. The Minister said, four people associated with SDPI have been arrested in this regard and investigation is under way. Over 140 people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted over a social media post. 'The investigation will look into who are behind the incident, its links with other such incidents in the past. We will go deep into it and will not rest until we break through this conspiracy,"' Bommai said. Three people were killed and over 60 cops had been injured in the violence on Tuesday night. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:39Published

Zee News - Published


