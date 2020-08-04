Global  
 

ONE BY ONE by Ruth Ware | Official Book Trailer

Ruth Ware, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Woman is Cabin 10, is back with a fast-paced game of cat and mouse set in a luxurious ski chalet high in the French Alps.

When the cofounder of Snoop, a trendy London-based tech startup, organizes a weeklong trip in the French Alps, it starts out as a corporate retreat like any other.

But when a devastating avalanche leaves the group cut off from all access to the outside world, survival trumps synergy.

As each hour passes without any sign of rescue, panic mounts, the chalet grows colder, and the group dwindles further…one by one.

