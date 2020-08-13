Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 10,500 acres

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 10,500 acres

Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 10,500 acres

Fire crews from several agencies worked overnight battling a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in the Lake Hughes area Wednesday, prompting evacuations and destroying at least three structures in the Angeles National Forest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Explosive' Lake Fire in Southern California burns 10,000 acres in just hours, forces evacuations in Los Angeles County

The Lake Fire had burned about 10,000 acres as of 8 p.m. PDT near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern California

According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over...
USATODAY.com - Published

California Lake Fire explodes to 10,000 acres with little containment, roughly 100 homes evacuated

A fast-moving California wildfire has spread to 10,000 acres with little-to-no containment. The...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

sjohnston740

Stephen Johnston RT @QuickTake: #LakeFire: Firefighters battle a brush fire that quickly spread to 10,000 acres near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest,… 3 minutes ago

qispiumina

Now for something completely different RT @rescuedogs03: This was on my Facebook page hours ago, but I just saw it. If anyone lives in these areas be aware, and help if you can.… 21 minutes ago

LisaJoy9

Lisa Joy 'Explosive' Lake Fire in Southern California burns 10,000 acres in just hours, forces evacuations in Los Angeles Co… https://t.co/kwz9mMJRDc 25 minutes ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles After Rare Summer Rain, Extreme Heat Will Stay for the Weekend Southern California will feel the remnants of a tro… https://t.co/iHLhcbXfYY 44 minutes ago

SoCalHeathen

Black Phillip @gaunt_ed Southern California. Fire was at lake Hughes. https://t.co/fjxMWx9EDc 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Family flees blaze near their home as California wildfire rages [Video]

Family flees blaze near their home as California wildfire rages

A wildfire north of Los Angeles led to hundreds of evacuations after growing rapidly on Wednesday (August 12). Kate Savage, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Yes we were evacuated at 5:30 last night...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States [Video]

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States

Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Wall of smoke billows from Lake fire in California [Video]

Wall of smoke billows from Lake fire in California

A massive blaze, now dubbed "Lake fire," erupted near Lake Hughes, California in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday (August 12), destroying 10,000 acres of land and prompting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published