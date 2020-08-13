Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 10,500 acres
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 10,500 acres
Fire crews from several agencies worked overnight battling a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in the Lake Hughes area Wednesday, prompting evacuations and destroying at least three structures in the Angeles National Forest.
Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and..