CM Soren expresses condolences over death of journalist

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:33s - Published
A journalist died by hanging himself at his residence on August 13 in Ranchi.

Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren expressed condolences and said, "This is an irreparable loss to the journalistic world.

His journalism has given guidance and inspiration to many journalists.

May his soul rest in peace.

My condolences to his family.

May God give them the strength to bear this hour of sorrow." A journalist died by hanging himself at his residence on Aug 13, He used his bed sheet to hang himself.

He was under stress from the past 4-5 days.

