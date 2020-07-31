Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast.

The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough Castle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM [Video]

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’ [Video]

PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Boris Johnson insists A-level results are 'robust' as he shrugs off protests from teachers and pupils

 Prime minister denies problems will hurt 2020 cohort, arguing students are snapping up the university places they are after
Independent
PM and Taoiseach meet in Northern Ireland [Video]

PM and Taoiseach meet in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from new baby sleep deprivation [Video]

Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from new baby sleep deprivation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from sleep deprivation,during a visit to Belfast to meet Northern Ireland's political leaders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Belfast Belfast Capital and chief port of Northern Ireland

UK weather: The forecast for the next five days [Video]

UK weather: The forecast for the next five days

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for storms and sunshine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get? [Video]

UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get?

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown [Video]

Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown

Fans arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup finalclash between Glentoran and Ballymena United. This is the first football matchin the UK to be played with spectators since lockdown. Includes vox pop withfans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Hillsborough Castle Hillsborough Castle Castle in Northern Ireland, UK

PM meets Foster and O’Neill in Northern Ireland [Video]

PM meets Foster and O’Neill in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have met with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at Hillsborough Castle in County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this