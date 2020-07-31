Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Fans arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup finalclash between Glentoran and Ballymena United. This is the first football matchin the UK to be played with spectators since lockdown. Includes vox pop withfans.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have met with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at Hillsborough Castle in County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn