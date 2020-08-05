Global  
 

Rebuilding Lebanon

Rebuilding Lebanon

Rebuilding Lebanon

After seeing the devastation that hit Beirut in early August, Dani Abboud knew they needed to do something to help their country rebuild."I still have family there and thinking about them having to deal with this while I was in the comfort of my apartment in Chicago was a really hard pill to swallow," Abboud said.

"I just wanted to do something to feel helpful."Abboud's Lebanese-American.

They planned to visit Beirut this year, but because of COVID-19, that didn't happen."For so many people in America and around the world, the only image they ever see of the Middle East is destruction or a war zone or a bombing and it's just not like that," Abboud said.

Since October of 2019, Lebanon has been in a state...

