Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Musician Multitasks on Auckland Motorway

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Musician Multitasks on Auckland Motorway

Musician Multitasks on Auckland Motorway

Occurred on March, 2020 / Auckland, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "I filmed it because I was outraged yet found it funny.

I have shown people on my phone and their jaws drop.

Lots of "OMG"s.

We are stuck in crawling traffic on the Auckland motorway.

This idiot is behind the wheel of his vehicle, not driving, but playing his guitar."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this