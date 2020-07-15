Talented Kiddo Nails a Challenging Spare

Occurred on July, 2019 / Algonac, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "This was the first time he picked up this split since then he has got it 19 times that’s crazy because on the pro bowling tour they have the percentage rate of it being picked up at 1.4%.

My sons name is Cayden he’s been bowling since he was 2 and 1/2 years old his high game is 221!"