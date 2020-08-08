Global  
 

Mississippi Department of Health reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Mississippi Department of Health reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Mississippi Department of Health reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths with one new death in George County, two new deaths in Jackson County, and one new death in Stone County.

The mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 612 new coronavirus cases and 2- new deaths.

- with one new death in george- county, two new deaths in - jackson county, and one new - death in stone county...- the statewide total now stands- at 69 -thousand-986 - confirmed cases and 2 thousand-- 11 deaths.- hancock county is now at 414- cases and now 15 deaths.- harrison county is now at 2,663- total cases and still 36 deaths- jackson county is now at 2,411- cases, and 47 deaths.

- stone county is now at 225 case- - - - and 6 deaths.

George county has- 605 total cases and 9 deaths.

- and pearl river county stands a- 571 total cases and still 40- deaths.




