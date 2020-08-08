Mississippi Department of Health reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 day ago

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths with one new death in George County, two new deaths in Jackson County, and one new death in Stone County.

