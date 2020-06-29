Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions.
Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future," said PM Modi.
An artist from Mumbai's Ghatkopar made 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. Idol maker, Nitin Ram Das said, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitizer. It functions automatically when people place their hands under it to sanitize them." Demads of 'sanitizer Ganeh idols' are increasing day by day among public
A 103-year old man was discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Kerala's Ernakulam. He was admitted in Kalamassery Medical College and was a resident of Aluva. Currently Kerala has 15946 active infections. So far, Kerala has reported 169 deaths due to COVID-19.
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah rides a bicycle in Bengaluru. He rode bicycle from his residence on June 29 to reach Minsk Square. He will participate in Congress party protest against hike in fuel prices. The prices of petrol and diesel are rising day by day across India.