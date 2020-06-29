Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic.

Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V.

Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions.

Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.