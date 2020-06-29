Global  
 

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:48s - Published
From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic.

Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V.

Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions.

Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.


Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Shiv Sena questions quarantine rules regarding PM Modi after Nritya Gopal Das tests Covid-19 positive

 After Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday questioned if Prime..
IndiaTimes
Ramjanmbhoomi issue prevailed for centuries, resolved peacefully: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Conduct of people unprecedented, will be inspiration for future, says PM Modi on Ram Mandir construction

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the commencement of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and added that "the conduct of people of the country..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Artist makes 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi in Mumbai

An artist from Mumbai's Ghatkopar made 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. Idol maker, Nitin Ram Das said, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitizer. It functions automatically when people place their hands under it to sanitize them." Demads of 'sanitizer Ganeh idols' are increasing day by day among public

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

One in four Indians may have Covid antibodies, show tests

 One in every four Indians possibly has antibodies to fight the novel coronavirus, according to Covid-19 tests done by a national-level private laboratory. When..
IndiaTimes
Watch: 103-year-old man recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala's Ernakulam

A 103-year old man was discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Kerala's Ernakulam. He was admitted in Kalamassery Medical College and was a resident of Aluva. Currently Kerala has 15946 active infections. So far, Kerala has reported 169 deaths due to COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

The stock market closes at a record high, defying the COVID-fueled recession battering the US economy

 The U.S. stock market hit an all-time high Tuesday, staging a stunning turnaround propelled by Big Tech as trillions of dollars in stimulus aid from the Federal..
USATODAY.com

CBS News poll: Americans remain divided on Trump impeachment

 Ahead of Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, a CBS News poll finds more than half of Americans approve of the inquiry into President Trump. However, a..
CBS News

Congress in Assam seeks 'Grand Alliance' to take on BJP-led govt in 2021 polls

 The opposition Congress in Assam on Tuesday called for a 'Grand Alliance' of all non-BJP parties, including the AIUDF, to oust the Sarbananda Sonowal- led..
IndiaTimes

Congress writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over 'bias'; demands high-level probe into conduct of India team

 Congress has demanded a high-level inquiry into Facebook India leadership team and their operations by its headquarters after allegations of bias by its..
DNA

Argentina Argentina country in South America

Argentina COVID-19: Protesters call on gov't to ease lockdown

Angry and exhausted by months of lockdown - Argentineans take over the streets of Buenos Aires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Headlines at 8:30: Pope Francis renews Argentine passport

 "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News
Argentina COVID-19 infection rate still rising despite lockdown

In spite of 150 days of lockdown, Argentina's infection rate and death toll continue to rise.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published
Mexico signs COVID-19 vaccine deal as cases top 500,000

The agreement reached with Argentina covers initial production of 150 million doses of vaccine developed by Oxford.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah Former Chief Minister of Karnataka,India

Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah rides bicycle in Bengaluru to protest against fuel price hike

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah rides a bicycle in Bengaluru. He rode bicycle from his residence on June 29 to reach Minsk Square. He will participate in Congress party protest against hike in fuel prices. The prices of petrol and diesel are rising day by day across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Indian entrepreneur (Biocon), billionaire

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

 "I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," tweeted the 67-year-old city-based biotech queen Shaw.
DNA

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Centre likely to discuss privatisation of 6 airports in Cabinet meeting on Wednesday

 The Modi government had earlier decided to privatise operations of 12 airports of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The decision on privatisation of six..
DNA

Visva Bharati to write to PM Modi, seek central forces after violence

 Visva Bharati authorities have decided to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for deployment of central security forces on its premises, a day after..
IndiaTimes

Take right precautions in season of tropical and vector-borne diseases: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20

 New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20.This is the fifth edition of the..
IndiaTimes

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition: Hospital

 There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee who continues to be on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital..
IndiaTimes

Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains critical: Army hospital

 "The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being..
IndiaTimes

Former President Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator support, vitals remain stable

 The health condition of Mukherjee had also remained unchanged on Saturday, according to the Army hospital, which had also said the former President was under..
DNA

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital

 The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Sunday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending to him said. They..
IndiaTimes

Pranab Mukherjee's condition much better, stable, says son Abhijit Mukherjee

 He said that the vital parameters of the former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot on August 10, following which his..
IndiaTimes

Tuesday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 05:17Published
COVID update: With 11,119 new infections, Maharashtra continues to lead India's caseload

Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
WHO Chief Urges for Countries to Stop ‘Vaccine Nationalism’

The head of the World Health Organization is urging countries to put a stop to what he dubbed “vaccine nationalism.”

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:34Published